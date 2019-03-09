LIVE BLOG: Bristol City 0 Leeds United 1: LIVE first half updates and analysis from Ashton Gate

Lee Johnson and Marcelo Bielsa.
Lee Johnson and Marcelo Bielsa.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Ashton Gate as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Lee Johnson's Robins in their latest Championship clash.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.