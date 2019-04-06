LIVE BLOG: Birmingham City v Leeds United: Early team news from St Andrew's; Garry Monk braced for tough challenge

Garry Monk and Marcelo Bielsa.
Garry Monk and Marcelo Bielsa.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from St Andrew's as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Garry Monk's Blues.

Please refresh the page for the latest update.