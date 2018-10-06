Little Leeds United fan Toby Nye visited by Andrea Radrizzani in hospital

Have your say

A Leeds United fan battling a brain tumour following his cancer remission was paid a visit by Leeds United's Andrea Radrizzani in hospital.

Toby Nye has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, his devastated family announced last week.

Little Toby, aged five, has been battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma since his 4th birthday.

The family had previously announced in July that Toby was in remission from his cancer.

His family - backed by Leeds United - launched a campaign that managed to raise the £200,000 needed to pay for antibody treatment, which was not available on the NHS.

On Thursday, the family posted about their special visit for the battling Leeds United fan.

Radrizzani gifted a personalised home and away shirt to brave Toby and posed for a photo with the boy.

The Toby Nye Twitter account posted: "Toby had a lovely visitor today after having an operation to put his Port a Cath back in, this certainly cheered him up."

