Leeds United fans. Pic: Getty

The Whites host the Toffees in the Premier Legague at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon (August 21) in the first home game of the 2021/22 season for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

United have introduced a ticket exchange this season for the first time in the club's history, where current season ticket holders can release their seat back to the ticket office to be sold to fellow Leeds fans should they be unable to attend any fixture across the campaign.

A number of tickets will now go on sale at 9am on August 18 (Wednesday) to My Leeds+ members at one ticket per member for the clash against Rafa Benitez's outfit.

Should any seats remain unsold after an initial sale period, tickets will then go on sale to MyLeeds members on Thursday (August 19) at 9am.