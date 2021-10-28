Lifelong Leeds United fan selling incredible customised van which has visited every ground for last five years

Glynn Bennett, 52, has driven his beloved 1984 Winnebago Le Sharo for more than 60,000 miles across the country with his wife Vanessa, 52 - visiting every Championship ground last season and following the Whites on away days for the past five years.

The famous customised van complete with decals and unique interior has featured on Match of the Day and Sky Sports and fans flock to spot it in The Peacock car park on matchdays.

Glynn, from Rochdale, said he has spent over £20k buying and customising the van.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van can often be seen parked outside The Peacock Pic: Glynn Bennett

He is now hoping to recoup £12k in a sale in order to help fund his next big project.

Speaking to the YEP, Glynn said: "I am hoping my project will be finished in January, so it is time to finally sell the van.

"She is in superb condition.

"I have done more than 60,000 miles in her over the past six years.

The van outside Elland Road Pic: Glynn Bennett

"It has been to every Championship ground and all of the Premier League grounds Leeds have visited in the last year and a bit."

Glynn's favourite current player is Luke Ayling.

He has made mammoth journeys to the South coast and completed a 600 mile trip to Southampton last week.

In terms of his favourite ground?

Glynn Bennett, 52 and wife Vanessa, 52 Pic: Glynn Bennett

"I like Craven Cottage, it has easy parking", Glynn said.

He hopes the van will go to a fellow Leeds United fan which will appreciate the care he has put into the project.

For more information, contact Glynn on Facebook.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

The van before the customisation job Pic: Glynn Bennett