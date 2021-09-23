Liam McCarron signs a new contract with Leeds United
The 20-year-old has agreed to two more years at the club.
Liam McCarron has signed a new contract with Leeds United meaning that he will remain at Elland Road until 2023.
The 20-year-old arrived at the academy in July 2019 following a breakthrough season with Carlisle United's first team.
McCarron has since impressed at Thorp Arch, scoring three goals across 14 appearances for Mark Jackson's Under-23s side in their Premier League 2 Division 2-winning season.
His performances caught the eye of head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who has named the left-sided player in three of his matchday squads so far this season.
