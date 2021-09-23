Liam McCarron signs a new contract with Leeds United

The 20-year-old has agreed to two more years at the club.

By Flora Snelson
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:10 am
Liam McCarron signs. Pic: Leeds United Football Club

Liam McCarron has signed a new contract with Leeds United meaning that he will remain at Elland Road until 2023.

The 20-year-old arrived at the academy in July 2019 following a breakthrough season with Carlisle United's first team.

McCarron has since impressed at Thorp Arch, scoring three goals across 14 appearances for Mark Jackson's Under-23s side in their Premier League 2 Division 2-winning season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Liam McCarron in action for Carlisle. Pic: Peter Norton

His performances caught the eye of head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who has named the left-sided player in three of his matchday squads so far this season.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.