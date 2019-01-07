Liam Cooper steps up Leeds United comeback in Whites Under-23s victory over Hull City

Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper stepped up his comeback from a knee injury on Monday evening.

The Whites skipper completed 65 minutes for Carlos Corberan's Under-23s side in the Professional Development League at Hull City.

Cooper was returning to action for the first time since limping off with a knee injury during United's 1-0 Yorkshire derby victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last month.

The issue has kept him sidelined for just over five weeks during the busy festive period following emergency surgery in Italy.

Cooper though came through unscathed on his first appearance of the year in a 3-1 win for the Whites at the East Riding County FA headquarters.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Pascal Struijk with 25 minutes to go and could be seen with an ice pack on his knee afterwards as precaution with United's head of medicine and performance Rob Price in attendance.