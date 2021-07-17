Leeds United's players celebrate promotion at Elland Road last July. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites secured a place back in the Premier League last summer after 16 long years away from England's elite division.

United were handed a spot in the top flight without kicking a ball thanks to West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town defeating promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion.

The Terriers victory sparked joyous scenes across the city of Leeds and at Elland Road where the senior squad had secretly gathered to watch the game together.

Fans flooded to celebrate outside the ground and players joined in from afar amid Covid restrictions.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa was later caught on camera in LS11 embracing his players having earlier posed for pictures with fans outside his flat in Wetherby following the achievement.

Cooper - who is a boyhood Leeds fan - has now marked the occasion 365 days on with an emotional message on social media.

"All them years, proving. Fighting. Failing. Going again," he posted on Instagram.

"With one desire to succeed and be remembered. It's a feeling I will never get again shared with a group that would do everything and anything for each other."

Leeds were crowned champions just a day later before their trip to face Derby County at Pride Park after Brentford fell to defeat at Stoke City.

United's skipper was also joined in commemorating the day by a number of his team-mates.

"One year on. Marching on Together," the now departed and club hero Pablo Hernandez said.

First team players Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton all shared memories themselves as Gjanni Alioski who also left West Yorkshire this summer.