Elland Road finally welcomed back a capacity crowd for the first time in nearly 18 months for Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton which produced an entertaining 2-2 draw.

United's fans had previously last filled the stands of their famous home for the Championship clash at home to Huddersfield Town back in March 2020 when Leeds were still three months away from sealing a return to Premier League football.

Supporters were then locked out as the Whites finally returned to the top flight for the first time since 2004 as games were played behind closed doors due to social distancing measures in the country's fight against coronavirus.

MISSED YOU: Captain Liam Cooper salutes Leeds United's fans in the Elland Road stands after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

A permitted 8,000 Whites fans were allowed back for last season's Premier League finale against West Brom but the weekend finally brought a return of the real deal and Cooper could not hide his delight.

"It's unbelievable," said United's skipper.

"They have been starved of it.

"It's been a long time coming. We have missed them unbelievably.

"Walking out today, the atmosphere, the energy, the positivity, we feed off that.

"They are our 12th man every single home and we are just so buzzing to have them back."

