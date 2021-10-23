Liam Cooper reflects on Leeds United's hard week in training and points to history in hope for Wolves clash

Leeds are back to the scene of their first victory of the new season which came via a 1-0 victory against Watford before the international break.

United then returned to action with last weekend's clash at Southampton in which Leeds failed to register a single shot on target en route to a 1-0 defeat.

The reverse left Marcelo Bielsa's Whites fourth-bottom and just three points clear of the dropzone ahead of this afternoon's hosting of 11th-placed Wolves who have won their last three.

HARD WEEK: For Leeds United captain Liam Cooper and his Whites team mates in training. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Writing in the match-day programme, United captain Cooper said: "We've spent a lot of time analysing the Southampton match and we've had a hard week of training at Thorp Arch in preparation for this afternoon.

"Over recent years, whenever we have had a negative result or performance, we have nearly always been able to show a reaction and bounce back in the following games and it is important we do that again now."

