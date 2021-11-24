Ian Poveda set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

Whites loanee Ian Poveda is set to have surgery on his leg after being stretchered off in loan club Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The 21-year-old will need to have his bone re-set and a plate inserted after what was initially thought to be ligament damage has now been confirmed as a leg break, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed.

“The news isn’t particularly good. He’s broken his fibula, he’s got some ligament damage to the ankle,” Mowbray said.

“That’s a lot worse than we would have hoped because it did look relatively innocuous at the time. It’s not good news for him, or us.

“We’ll await what Leeds want to do with him, he’s their player but it will be a considerable amount of time to recover.”

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. (Pic: Stu Forster)

Leeds handed injury boost as pair of players return to training

A video shared on the club’s social media channels on Tuesday afternoon showed Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch back in training after many weeks out with injury.

Since his only appearance of the season on the opening day of the season, Koch has had minor surgery to his pubis in order to resolve an ongoing hip issue.

Whites striker Bamford has missed seven Premier League games since suffering an injury in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park in September.

Leeds United's Ian Poveda in action against Crawley Town in the FA Cup. Pic: Glyn Kirk.

Liam Cooper on dressing room dynamics

This week Liam Cooper spoke exclusively to the YEP’s Graham Smyth about Scotland’s Qatar 2022 play-off qualification, training through lockdown, and young leaders coming up through the ranks at Leeds United.

The Whites skipper also shared a little insight into the group dynamics at the club at the moment.

Robin Koch on the ball in Leeds United's pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Pic: Tony Marshall.

“Marcelo lets us school that, the dressing room is ours,” Cooper said.

“I’m sure if anything did get out of hand, which it never has, I could go and speak to Marcelo and he’d lay down the law.

“But he leaves the dressing room to us, he wants us to be together and we are, as together as we’ve ever been. We get on like brothers, it is like a brotherhood. It’s unbelievable to be part of.”