Leeds will finally return to action through Sunday afternoon's home clash against Burnley having seen their last two fixtures over the festive period postponed due to a small outbreak of coronavirus within the Whites camp.

The Whites had ten players missing for their most recent outing - the home fixture against Arsenal on Saturday, December 18 - in which a 4-1 defeat left Leeds on 16 points after 18 games played and fifth-bottom ahead of the contest against the third-bottom Clarets.

United are only five points clear of the drop zone but injured captain Cooper has made a confident declaration about his side's campaign as a whole and issued a thank you to United's fans for their level of support against Arsenal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CONFIDENCE: From Whites captain Liam Cooper. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"Everyone knows we've been decimated by injuries and we then saw two of our games over the festive period postponed following a rise in Covid cases," said Cooper, writing in Sunday's matchday programme.

"We're going to get through this period, though, and we'll be better for it when we come out of the other side.

"Everyone is working flat out at Thorp Arch and while we acknowledge where we are at this moment in time in terms of the league table, there is a huge belief within the camp that we will turn things around.

"The results will come and we will begin to climb."

Reflecting on the noise levels inside Elland Road for the clash against the Gunners, Cooper said: "Approaching the kick-off against Arsenal, I think it was up there with being the loudest I've ever heard since being here.

"Of course, on the pitch it proved to be a difficult week with the way the results went, but you the supporters never stopped backing the team.

"At the end of the match, your reaction meant everything to the group."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.