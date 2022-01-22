Marcelo Bielsa's side are continuing to deal with a whole host of injuries and then had VAR dismay to contend with during back-to-back clashes at West Ham United in the FA Cup and then the league.

Manuel Lanzini's opener in the FA Cup clash was allowed to stand despite the intervention of VAR which ruled that Jarrod Bowen had not been interfering with play in a goalmouth scramble, despite being in an offside position and in 'keeper Illan Meslier's way.

Cooper, though, says the incident only further fuelled the fire for the following weekend's league rematch in which the Whites recorded an impressive 3-2 victory.

DEFIANT: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Having also beaten league visitors Burnley over new year, United are now seeking a third-straight league win in Saturday afternoon's clash against second-bottom Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Writing in his column in the match day programme, Cooper said: "Of course, our injury situation has been having an impact on the team, but I thought all of the young players who came into the team against West Ham United in the FA Cup can be proud of themselves and their performances.

"Naturally, in that match, everyone was hugely frustrated with the VAR decision which was made, which allowed West Ham's first goal to stand.

"However, with the adversity of injuries and this decision, it gave us even more determination for our return Premier League match for the London Stadium the following weekend."