Liam Cooper joins Leeds United fans in supporting local communities through foodbank donations
Leeds United fans have reached into their pockets to help vulnerable families and individuals in the local communities this Christmas.
The Leeds United fan foodbank made their final collection of 2021 at Elland Road on Saturday evening.
An initiative set up by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, the Leeds United fan foodbank collects in-kind donations and change in buckets outside the East Stand every home matchday.
Since its inception three years ago, the initiative has helped to provide more than 50,000 meals and raised over £106,000 pounds for the Leeds North & West and Leeds South & East Foodbanks.
Whites captain Liam Cooper contributed to the effort this week, assisting with a large delivery and making a personal donation to an important cause.
The support of fans and the club is as vital now as it ever has been, according to Wendy Doyle, project manager at Leeds South and East Foodbank.
“People are really struggling at this moment, and they have been for years,” Doyle told LUTV.
“I’ve been doing this job since 2013 and when I started we had two small foodbank centres.
“We now have eleven centres across the south and east of the city and we’re giving out three tonnes of food a week to people in crisis.
“Every time we come here to a home game and we’re standing out here in the freezing cold, the chucking down rain, the snow or even in the summer, the fans are just absolutely fantastic to us.
“They give us a really warm welcome and we’re really appreciative of everything they do for us.”
