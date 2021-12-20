The 19-year-old made just the second Premier League start of his fledgling career on Saturday night in a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa' s squad has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks and had no less than 10 players ruled out through knocks, suspension and Covid against the Gunners.

One positive to emerge from the club's recent on-pitch struggles - with defeat to Mikel Arteta's outfit in LS11 following a 7-0 hammering at Manchester City - is the impact of Gelhardt in the top flight.

Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt in action against Arsenal at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

The former Wigan youngster arrived at Thorp Arch from the Latics over 18 months ago as a highly-rated attacking prospect.

Gelhardt has had to bide his time in West Yorkshire and wait for his opportunity but has made his presence felt in the first team ranks in recent months.

In his two starts and four Premier League substitute appearances, Joffy - as he is affectionately known - has won two penalties and bagged an impressive goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Bielsa, who is preparing his side for a clash with Liverpool on Boxing Day, may need to utilise the forward amid the busy festive period as absences continue to linger in his squad.

"I was delighted for him, I was screaming in my living room at home," injured skipper Cooper said of Gelhardt's first senior goal against Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

"He's worked hard. He's come in and he's bought into what the manager wants. He's shipped the weight and I see it first hand every day out on the training pitch how effective he is in those one-v-ones and how difficult he is to play against [as a defender].

"It's totally deserved. Joffy himself has got in shape and got himself into this situation now where he's knocking on the door to play in the first team.

"It's only going to benefit us as a group and the young lads as well because they know if they apply themselves there is always going to be a chance under Marcelo of playing in the first team."