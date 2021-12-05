Liam Cooper hails 'phenomenal' Leeds United boost and makes confident Whites declaration ahead of huge December tests

Leeds looked to be heading for a second consecutive goalless draw in Tuesday night's home clash against Crystal Palace but Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were awarded a late penalty that Raphinha coolly converted in the 94th minute.

Cooper says the celebrations that followed will stay etched in his mind and the Whites captain is now eyeing a further rise up the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's 2pm kick-off at Elland Road against Brentford.

The Bees clash is followed by fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool but Cooper says his side are capable of victory against anyone if producing their best.

PRAISE: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper applauds the Elland Road crowd after Tuesday night's last-gasp 1-0 success at home to Crystal Palace. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are 16th ahead of the contest against Brentford - five points clear of the drop zone - but victory against the Bees could send United as high as 11th.

"It's important we build on this momentum now, keep going, keep trying to improve and climb up the Premier League table," said Cooper, writing in the matchday programme.

"We know we have to match the energy and performance levels which we produced on Tuesday.

"If we do that, we will have a good chance of of coming away with the three points this afternoon.

"Like Crystal Palace, Brentford are also a good team, but we know if we play to our potential, we can beat anybody on our day."

Reflecting on the celebrations after Raphinha's late spot kick against Palace, Cooper said: "The scenes that followed will live long in the memory and it is nights like that when you realise just how much we missed having supporters in stadiums.

"The noise was phenomenal throughout and when it erupted at the end, it was a great moment to be part of."

