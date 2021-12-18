Cooper picked up a hamstring injury in the early stages of this month's 2-2 draw at home to Brentford and is one of a whole host of Whites players currently out injured.

A depleted Whites side still produced a fine performance in the subsequent Premier League clash at Chelsea before falling to a 3-2 defeat but Leeds were then walloped 7-0 at Manchester City three days later.

Marcelo Bielsa's side take on fourth-placed Arsenal at Elland Road this evening and Cooper has reflected on his injury as well as opening up on how United plan to right the wrongs from the Etihad.

UPDATE: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Writing in the matchday programme, Cooper said: "I was devastated to pick up an injury against Brentford, which then ruled me out of our following two games against Chelsea and Manchester City.

"It was pretty innocuous, with how it happened, but unfortunately it means I'm going to be on the side-lines for a period of time.

"Naturally, as captain, I want to be on the pitch helping the lads, but I'll be doing all I can off it to support them."

Reflecting on the 7-0 defeat at the Etihad, Cooper said: "As a collective we know the game against Manchester City wasn't good enough and on behalf of the team we can only apologise to the travelling fans who made the trip across.

"While Manchester City are a very good side, we shouldn't be going there and getting beat by seven.

"We have to move on and we can't feel sorry for ourselves.

"Today against Arsenal we know we have to do better and everyone in the group is determined to do that.

"We've had some important talks in the last couple of days and preparation has been good.

"We know we are better than what we showed in midweek and now we have to show it."

