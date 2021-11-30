Brighton dominated the first-half of Saturday evening's Premier League clash at the Amex and had 20 attempts on goal in the contest as a whole but Leeds left with a goalless draw after three attempts hit the post.

Cooper admitted his side failed to produce what they are capable of in the first-half but highlighted the fact how Leeds ultimately did not leave empty handed ahead of this week's two consecutive home games against Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Marcelo Bielsa's side take on Palace at Elland Road under the lights tonight, five days before Brentford will be the visitors to LS11 on Sunday afternoon.

POSITIVE VIEW: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Writing in the matchday programme, Cooper said: "Last weekend at Brighton we know we didn't reach the levels we're capable of in the first half and we rectified that in the second half.

"We went there wanting to get all three points and, ultimately, if we couldn't do that, the next best thing is a draw.

"I hope at the end of the season, we will look back and reflect on it as a decent point on the road.

"We know how important our home games are going to be this season, we want to win as many of those possible and hopefully we can do that under the floodlights tonight."

