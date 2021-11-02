Steve Clarke's side will take in their final two World Cup Group F qualifiers, starting with an away clash against bottom-of-the-table Moldova in a 5pm kick-off on Friday, November 12.

Three days later, Scotland will return to Hampden Park to take on runaway leaders Denmark in a 7.45pm kick-off on Monday, November 15.

The Danes have already sealed automatic qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup having won eight games out of eight.

But Scotland sit second in the group and are four points ahead of third-placed Israel, putting them within touching distance of sealing their spot in the play-offs stage.

Victory against Moldova would secure their place in the play-offs which would take place next March.

LATEST CALL UP: To the Scotland squad for Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, above. Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images.

