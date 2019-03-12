LI VE BLOG: Reading 0 Leeds United 3: LIVE second half updates from the Madejski with rampant Whites heading top

Leeds United Live.
Leeds United Live.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from the Madejski Stadium as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites eye top spot taking on the Royals.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.