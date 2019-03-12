LI VE BLOG: Reading 0 Leeds United 3: LIVE second half updates from the Madejski with rampant Whites heading top Leeds United Live. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from the Madejski Stadium as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites eye top spot taking on the Royals. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Reading v Leeds United: Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips start as Marcelo Bielsa confirms unchanged side for fifth game in a row