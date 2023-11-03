Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Leicester City vs Leeds United live: Team news, goal and score updates from King Power Stadium

Leeds United visit Leicester City this evening as Daniel Farke looks to derail Enzo Maresca’s start to life in the East Midlands, which has seen the Italian coach preside over 13 wins from his opening 14 league matches.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 18:32 GMT
Leicester host Leeds at the King Power tonight
Leicester host Leeds at the King Power tonight

Farke and his coaching staff will have spent the week diligently assessing how Leicester are likely to set up at the King Power Stadium on Friday night, in what is likely to prove the fiercest test of Leeds’ promotion credentials this season.

The Foxes are 1st, and a whopping 14 points ahead of third-place Leeds, although the Whites go into this one on the back of a convincing performance and victory against Huddersfield Town last weekend. In addition, Leeds have won four of their last five and have no major injury concerns, leaving Farke to pick as strong an XI as he could hope for.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates from the King Power this evening.

LIVE: Leicester City vs Leeds United

18:43 GMT

Nice touch

18:41 GMT

Every player ruled out of tonight’s fixture, on both sides

18:41 GMT

Early team news

Daniel Farke says Summerville, Rodon and Byram *should* be fine to feature this evening after sustaining knocks against Huddersfield last weekend. Fingers crossed all are involved.

18:31 GMT

The stage is set

18:30 GMT

Welcome to the King Power Stadium

Where else but the East Midlands on a Friday night in November?

Leeds face their sternest test of the season this evening: Leicester away. There’ll be plenty tuning in to this one. Follow all the updates here throughout the evening.

Team news at 7 o’clock.

