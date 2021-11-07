The Whites host the Foxes at Elland Road in Premier League action looking to secure a third victory of the top flight campaign.

United toppled Norwich City last weekend while Leicester were beaten by Arsenal before being held to a 1-1 draw against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

"We know, ahead of all games, they will be a challenge," Soumaré told LCFC TV ahead of today's fixture in LS11.

Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumaré. Pic: Getty

"It’ll be tough. We know this will be no different against Leeds, particularly on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. We’re going to get our heads up, get going again, and we’ll do our utmost to bring the three points home.

"The defeat against Arsenal really hurt us. We will be giving everything out on the pitch to bounce back and show what we’re truly capable of and ultimately win the game. I have to say, since I’ve arrived here, just about all the teams we’ve faced play in a similar way (to Leeds).

"It’s the characteristic of English teams. They’re very physical, very quick, and it just means we have to step up as well and make our presence felt on the pitch. I’ve come from the French league, which is also pretty physical, pretty technical as well.

"Coming here was the next step up for me so it’s up to me to step out on the pitch, make my presence felt and also to show the qualities I have as a player.

"I think things have gone really well (since joining Leicester), to be honest with you. Obviously, when I arrived, everything was brand new. Everyone’s been extremely warm, extremely welcoming – the staff, the players – everyone associated with the Club. I’m pretty happy with the way thing have gone.