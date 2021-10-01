Leicester City 1-0 Leeds United Under-23s - as it happened: Foxes edge out Whites at the King Power in Premier League 2 meeting
Leeds United travel to Leicester City in the Premier League 2 on Friday night as the Whites return to league action.
Mark Jackson saw his side topple League Two Oldham Athletic in midweek in the EFL Trophy.
United now come up against the Foxes as they make the transition back to the PL2 with a clash at the King Power stadium.
Follow all the latest below:
Leicester City v Leeds United - U23s LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 01 October, 2021, 22:15
- Leeds United travel to Leicester in the Premier League 2
- Whites toppled Oldham in the EFL Trophy in midweek
- Mark Jackson’s side return to league action tonight
- Kick-off at the King Power is at 7pm
- PL2 FT - Leicester City 1-0 Leeds United
Jackson’s post-match reaction
Report from Leicester
FULL-TIME
Leeds will feel that is harsh - they had the chances to get something there. Fell asleep and were punished by the Foxes. Bate might’ve had a penalty in injury-time.
Time almost up
90+5. Replays suggest Leeds have a case for the penalty shout... McGurk getting some late treatment. Time almost up.
LEEDS PENALTY SHOUT
90+5. Bate down in the box... he wants a penalty. Ref waves it away. There was a stray toe. Nothing given.
Leeds corner
90+5. Drameh wins it...
LEEDS CHANCE
90+2. So close... McGurk delivers a beauty of a ball across the six-yard box. Leicester almost turn it home. Corner.
LEEDS CHANCE
90. Chance... Drameh pulls the ball back to Bate on the edge of the box. He shoots low into the side netting. Young didn’t move. Five added on.
CITY CHANCE
89. Huge chance for Leicester to finish it... McAteer breaks the offside trap and has all the time in the world to beat Klaesson. He puts it wide.
Leeds attack
87. United finding it really difficult to break down the Leicester defence. They’re dropping right in and putting all their bodies between the goal and the edge of the box. Leeds work from left to right and back again but can’t find a shooting chance. Drameh tries to cross but overruns the ball and boots it into the hoardings in frustration.