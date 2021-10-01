Leicester City 0-0 Leeds United - Under-23s LIVE: Second half updates from Premier League 2 clash at the King Power stadium
Leeds United travel to Leicester City in the Premier League 2 on Friday night as the Whites return to league action.
Mark Jackson saw his side topple League Two Oldham Athletic in midweek in the EFL Trophy.
United now come up against the Foxes as they make the transition back to the PL2 with a clash at the King Power stadium.
Follow all the latest below:
Leicester City v Leeds United - U23s LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 01 October, 2021, 20:16
- PL2 LIVE SCORE - Leicester City 0-0 Leeds United (second half)
GOAL LEICESTER CITY!
1-0...
Leeds attack
60. Good pressure in building the play from the Whites. They get into the box before they come back out. It’s overran a little and McGurk takes down his man before Bate shoots over... free-kick given, though.
Leeds pressure
57. Bate has the ball after some good play. He’s on the edge... he could shoot but passes sideways to McGurk. He lets fly and it’s blocked. Game is in a bit of lull where neither side want to blink...
CITY CHANCE
54. City chance... great block from Kenneh with Klaesson beaten. Marcal-Madivadua with the effort but he’s denied. Fitzhugh follows up which is blocked.
City attack
52. The Foxes come forward themselves. Marcal-Madivadua is on his own so he just drives at goal himself under pressure from Kenneh. He’s forced wide and can only shoot into the side netting.
LEEDS CHANCE
50. Chance for Leeds... they’re into the box. McGurk eventually lifts the ball to the back stick and McCarron can’t connect. Leicester wanted a free-kick on halfway which was turned down.
Leeds attack
47. Clever play from Leeds as they come out from the back. Dean finds McGurk with a flick on the far side. He tries to find Snowdon with a low throughball but it’s mopped up just before he can reach it in the box.
KICK-OFF
45. We’re back underway for the second period... updates to follow.
Leeds change at the break
The teams are back out at the King Power stadium and McCarron is on for McKinstry at the break.
HALF-TIME
Chances for both teams but Young in the Leicester goal has produced some great saves to deny Leeds. Mark Jackson’s side have had the better efforts on goal but we’re level.