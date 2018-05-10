Legia Warsaw considering offer for Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki

Legia Warsaw are being linked with a close-season bid for Pawel Cibicki after the forward was spotted at the club’s win over Wisla Plock on Wednesday night.

Cibicki is on the list of players who Leeds plan to sell in the summer transfer window and reports in Poland say Warsaw are considering tabling an offer for the out-of-favour striker.

Pawel Cibicki.

United have yet to receive any contact from Warsaw or any firm approaches for Cibicki but the 24-year-old is expected to leave Elland Road less than a year after arriving from Malmo.

Cibicki was one of Leeds’ final signings in last summer’s transfer window, arriving on deadline day on a four-year contract. The Elland Road club were attracted by his progress at Malmo but he has made no serious impact in England, despite hitting a brief patch of form before Christmas.

He took three months to make his league debut, in a 3-1 win at QPR on December 9, but enjoyed a brief run of games under former head coach Thomas Christiansen. Christiansen’s sacking in February, however, saw Cibicki sidelined and he has not played once under new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom included him in his matchday squad just four times and did not take Cibicki on this week’s tour of Myanmar. Cibicki was instead seen with his agent at Legia Warsaw’s 3-2 victory over Wisla Plock.

Cibicki was born in Sweden and opted to represent the country of his birth at Under-21 level but his parents are Polish and Warsaw’s interest could open the door to an exit from Leeds. Fellow Swede Pontus Jansson expressed confusion at Cibicki’s lack of involvement at United, saying: “I think it’s pretty sick. We won four or five matches when he started and he did well but later he didn’t play anymore. It’s the boring part of the football world with a lot of politics. I try to help Pawel every day and keep him in good mood.

“He did well when he played and he deserves more but then I can understand the new coach who may not have seen Pawel so much.”