The latest Leeds United transfer news headlines following last night's 1-1 draw away to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw at the New York Stadium last night after Crysencio Summerville's early goal was cancelled out just before half time.

Hakeem Odoffin scored the goal that secured a share of the points for the hosts, leaving the Whites third in the EFL Championship table. However, that could change today with the rest of the weekend's fixtures still to be played and Southampton have the chance to overtake them if they win away to Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines across the country as the January transfer window slowly approaches. Leeds are said to be 'adamant' not to sell an apparently in-demand player while a former Elland Road favourite could be making a loan move to Newcastle United. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Saturday, November 25:

Leeds Untied 'adamant' not to sell in-demand star this January

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United are 'adamant' that teenage star Archie Gray will not be sold in the January transfer window. It is also reported that the club are in the works over a new contract which will include a big pay rise.

The 17-year-old is said to have caught the eye of 'elite' English sides in recent weeks. Liverpool are just one one of the clubs credited with an interest in Gray while Everton and Crystal Palace are also mentioned.

Newcastle United set to make loan move for former Leeds United favourite

Newcastle United will make a loan move for former Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this January. That's according to The Times while the Magpies, and other clubs, have been linked with the Manchester City player for several weeks now.

