Leeds United's weekend hosts Everton rocked by injury blows to key duo ahead of Whites visit
Leeds United's weekend hosts Everton have been hit by a double injury blow to a key pair ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at Goodison Park.
Frank Lampard's side lost both Demarai Gray and Yerry Mina to injuries during Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United which left the Merseyside outfit 16th, three points and one place below the Whites.
Gray was forced off with a hip problem in the 25th minute before Mina also had to be substituted ten minutes later due to a quadriceps injury.
Speaking to evertontv after the game, Toffees boss Lampard provided an update on the duo and said: "Yerry’s a muscle injury, his quad.
“Demarai was a hip. We are hoping with him it’s not too bad.
"It’s something that he’s had before that he got over quite quickly but, with Yerry, we’ll have to assess him over the next few days.
“They are two big players for us.
"Demarai’s had a fantastic season so far and I thought that we were causing them some problems with Anthony (Gordon), Demarai and Richarlison as we wanted to.
“Yerry is obviously a big player for us as well, so when you lose two big players you also restrict yourself on subs in the second half.
"I would have made more changes to try to affect the game, but it was impossible to other than to bring on Donny (Van de Beek) who came on at a difficult time.
"They were big circumstances that happened that made it difficult tonight.”
