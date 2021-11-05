The Premier League broadcast selections have been made for the remaining matches in January and the Whites' trip to the London Stadium has been chosen for broadcast by Sky Sports.

The game was due to take place on Saturday January 15 but will now kick-off a day later on Sunday 16, at 2pm.

Last month Leeds United Supporters Trust criticised the Premier League for the lateness of the announcement about fixture changes for the festive period. A total of seven Leeds games were moved from their original dates or kick-off times in order to be broadcast live.

“It’s extremely frustrating but not surprising to see seven of our fixtures moved over the busy festive period,” Trust secretary Adam Willerton told The Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It’s also frustrating to see the Premier League repeatedly miss their self-imposed targets for announcing these fixture changes.

"The end of the year is a notoriously difficult time for broadcasters and the Premier League to agree fixtures changes, however with little to no communication when deadlines are missed, added to excessive and inconvenient changes, it’s easy to see why fans believe they are simply props in a very expensive television show.”

Last season Marcelo Bielsa's men lost 2-0 to David Moyes' side in London.