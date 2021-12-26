A Covid-19 outbreak in the Whites first team and backroom staff has forced their game against Liverpool to be rescheduled and allowed the club to team up with their hotel and travel agent to donate the food they would have used.

Leeds United, INNSiDE by Melia Liverpool and JEM Sports donated the food that was planned for their stay in the city to The Whitechapel Centre, a homeless and housing charity for the Liverpool region.

The organisation works with people sleeping rough, living in hostels or struggling to manage their accommodation and aims to help them find and maintain a home and learn the life skills essential for independent living.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear added: “We are genuinely disappointed not to be playing the game at Anfield on Boxing Day. The team and staff would have stayed and eaten at the team hotel on the evening of Christmas Day, as well as having breakfast on Boxing Day morning and we are pleased to be able to donate that food to those who really need it at this time of the year in Liverpool.”

Garry Fortune, director of operations UK North at INNSiDE by Melia said: “It’s clearly a tough time with the pandemic for everyone at the moment but especially at Christmas, this felt like the right thing to do and the hotel is delighted to support not only our partners and clients in JEM and Leeds United, but to give back locally. Community is at the heart of what the INNSiDE by Melia brand is all about.”

Ruth McCaughley, Fundraising Manager at The Whitechapel Centre said: “The Whitechapel Centre is open throughout Christmas providing essential services for people who are homeless in the city, including a Christmas dinner for anyone sleeping rough. We’re very grateful to Leeds United for this thoughtful donation.”