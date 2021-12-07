Top flight rules state that a player who picks up five yellow cards before the conclusion of the 19th match of the season will serve a one-match ban.

The threshold after that is 10 yellow cards, which moves onto the 32nd game of the campaign with players serving a two-match ban should they reach that figure before the cut off point.

Leeds currently have four players on four yellow cards who will have to survive upcoming games against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool without a booking to avoid a ban.

Bielsa has seen 17 of his squad members in total booked across the 2021/22 season so far after 15 games.

Here, we take a look at those players who have picked up a card and how close they are to being suspended over the festive period...

1. Liam Cooper Four bookings - picked up against Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham.

2. Raphinha Four bookings - picked up against Manchester United, West Ham, Leicester City and Brentford.

3. Rodrigo Four bookings - picked up against Burnley, Newcastle United, Wolves and Norwich City.

4. Tyler Roberts Four bookings - picked up against Southampton, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brentford.