Northern Ireland will host Lithuania on Friday November 12 and Italy on Monday November 15 in a Windsor Park double-header.

Barraclough's side have already been eliminated from the qualification process since, nine points shy of Group C leaders Switzerland and Italy, Northern Ireland have no chance of catching up to take an automatic or play-off spot.

In the reverse fixtures, Northern Ireland fell to a 2-0 defeat to Roberto Mancini's Italy and stormed to a 4-1 victory over Lithuania in Vilnius.

In the October qualifiers, Dallas returned to international duties after withdrawing from the September fixtures due to personal reasons. The Whites' utility player started for Northern Ireland in a 2-0 loss to Switzerland, before stepping off the bench in Sofia for his 58th cap as Barraclough's side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Bulgaria.

