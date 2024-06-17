Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United believe their recent Red Bull deal has put them in a healthier position to ensure any transfer deal for Crysencio Summerville is done on their terms.

Club sources have not shied away from the likelihood of an exit for the Dutchman this summer. Leeds are looking at one player sale, at least, in order to help balance the books to stay within the EFL's Profitability and Sustainability regulations. Chairman Paraag Marathe warned supporters at the end of the season that player trading, both in and out of Elland Road, would be a reality in the transfer window.

Summerville, who was bought for just £1.5m from Feyenoord in 2020, is one of those who best represents the potential to make the kind of profit Leeds require. He recorded 21 goals and 10 assists in 49 games during a breakout 2023/24 campaign, earning himself the EFL's Championship Player of the Year award.

As first reported by Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have now expressed their interest in Summerville but as the Italian also suggests, they are not alone in the winger's list of Premier League admirers. Romano also lists Liverpool and Chelsea as monitoring Summerville, and the YEP understands that the high level of interest and the number of potential suitors is one of two factors giving Leeds confidence that they can protect their financial interests in any deal. The other is the Red Bull investment that was announced at the end of May.

The energy drink giant became a minority stakeholder in Leeds United but the deal was structured in such a way that Red Bull also took over the club's front-of-shirt sponsorship. That cash injection will be vital for Leeds when it comes to P&S this summer and club sources say it has put them in a far healthier position and able to make sure any exit will be on their own terms.