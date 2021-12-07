Leeds United's shock record in festive fixtures compared to Leicester City and Brentford

The games always come thick and fast in around Christmas, and December can often be a month that makes or breaks a side's season – whichever end of the table they may find themselves at.

For Leeds United, the hope will be that they can put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone after a relatively sluggish start to the campaign.

Between now and January 2nd, the Whites come up against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Burnley – but how are they likely to fare in those fixtures?

Bookmakers.TV compared each Premier League side's points per game average with their points per game average in festive fixtures, and have ranked them all based on who sees the biggest upturn in form around the holiday period.

Check out the findings below...

1. Manchester United Festive PPG: 2.16 Non-festive PPG: 1.8 PPG difference: +0.36 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Leicester City Festive PPG: 1.68 Non-festive PPG: 1.32 PPG difference: +0.32 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Leeds United Festive PPG: 1.89 Non-festive PPG: 1.62 PPG difference: +0.27 (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. West Ham Festive PPG: 1.47 Non-festive PPG: 1.23 PPG difference: +0.24 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales