United's home fixture against Liverpool will now take place one day later than initially planned in a 4.30pm kick-off at Elland Road on Sunday, September 12.

The game had been scheduled to be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, September 11.

The following weekend, United's visit to Newcastle United will now be an 8pm kick-off at St James' Park.

SEPTEMBER DOUBLE: Of Leeds United games live on Sky Sports. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

The Magpies clash had been initially penciled in for a 3pm kick-off the following day.

