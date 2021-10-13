Leeds United forward Rodrigo. Pic: Getty

Premier League is the 'best in the world' - Rodrigo

England’s top tier is the best in the world right now, Rodrigo says.

“Last season, in my opinion, the two best leagues in the world were the Spanish one and the Premier,” he said.

“I think last season the difference between the Premier and La Liga with the other ones increased a little bit and I think from this summer it is clear that the Premier League took a big advantage over the other leagues. We can see week in and week out that it is really hard to get the results.

“All the teams are really competitive, the big teams, the top six, are even better than last season so I totally agree that the Premier League nowadays is by far - with a big difference - the best league in the world.”

Klich provides wonderful assist for Poland

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich provided a wonderful assist for Poland in Tuesday's Whites international action.

The attacking midfielder featured for his country against Albania in World Cup qualifying, stepping off the bench at half-time to set up the winner in a 1-0 victory.

The game, though, was briefly suspended in the 77th minute of the Group I encounter in Tirana amid crowd unrest.

Missiles were thrown from the stands at the visiting Polish players which forced match officials to temporarily intervene and halt proceedings.

Paulo Sousa's men did eventually return to the pitch to claim a delayed vital three points in their quest to make Qatar 2022.

Poland now sit second behind runaway group leaders England - who were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary at Wembley - though are now two points ahead of Albania and are in prime position to claim a play-off spot.

