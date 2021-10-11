Leeds United's Raphinha in action for Brazil against Colombia. Pic: Getty

Raphinha stars for Brazil in Colombia draw

Leeds United's Raphinha has been at it again for his country on international duty,

Brazil may have only drawn with Colombia on Sunday night but the winger was leaving defenders on the floor as he searched to open up the hosts.

Head coach Tite's men were held to a 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying, his side's first dropped points in their Qatar campaign.

Raphinha was named on the bench for his nation despite his brilliant showing in Friday's 3-1 win in Venezuela where he bagged two assists and started the move for Brazil's penalty.

Neymar, who missed that contest through suspension, lined up as part of a front line that also included Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa but Brazil created only limited chances in the opening 45 minutes.

The first half ended goalless and Brazil boss Tite opted against making any changes during the break though Raphinha was finally called for in the 61st minute to replace Barbosa.

The Whites star went straight to the right flank as part of a front line that also included Neymar and Jesus as well as Lucas Paqueta.

Brazil, though, despite a number of chances going begging and sublime skill from the Leeds man - who left a full-back on the floor at one stage (see above) failed to find that all-important goal.

It might have been different had Raphinha started as the Whites wide man was again the stand out player in just 30 minutes on the pitch.

Adam Forshaw highlights focus on mental wellbeing

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw highlighted the importance of focusing on mental wellbeing as part of World Mental Health Day.

Forshaw has helped to promote Sunday's World Mental Health Day by working with the Leeds United Foundation who wanted to help recognise the annual event through promotion during their mental health and wellbeing initiatives.

The Leeds United Foundation deliver weekly sessions as part of their Fit Fans programme that supports people in the local community that need help making small lifestyle changes to ensure they are able to improve their mental wellbeing.

They are also launching new sessions as part of their Fit Minds programme that works entirely on supporting those struggling with their mental health.

Participants on the Fit Fans initiative took part in their weekly session at Elland Road earlier this week and were joined by Forshaw and LUTV.

Forshaw said: “It’s so important to recognise World Mental Health Day and what it stands for, looking after our mental heath is the key to surviving and so education and awareness around the topic is crucial.

“I really enjoyed meeting everyone on the call and answering their questions, I know the Foundation work hard to support so many different people in the local community and this is just one of the programmes they are delivering.

"It was really clear that the people I spoke with are really putting in the effort to improve their health and fitness, that will hopefully in turn help their mental wellbeing – and I really hope that I was able to help and support them along that journey.”

