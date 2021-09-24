Leeds United's £10m-rated midfield target tipped for January exit, Liverpool star linked with La Liga giants

Speaking ahead of the game, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa discussed previous members of his coaching team Diego Flores - now at Godoy Cruz - and Carlos Corberan - who is now at Huddersfield Town - and said: “The people who work assisting the principal manager, they have to have the characteristics that a manager has.

“In the case of Diego Flores, in the case of Carlos Corberan, who were here with us, they are very valuable people with clear aptitudes to take on board the charge of being a manager.

“That they worked close to us is not what creates them in importance - coaches are good if they can convince and if they can give orders that are followed. The content of what they propose, when they try to convince or demand that they’re obeyed, doesn’t have a major importance.

He continued: “That is to say that the knowledge is less important than the capacity to convince and making yourself be obeyed. I’ll tell you this, it’s undiscussable, and not because I say it, because there’s a lot of ideas that triumph that are very different, but there are very few coaches who triumph if they don’t manage to convince or if they don’t manage to be obeyed.

“The great virtues that Corberan and Flores have don’t have anything to do with their passage here. They’re people who have constructed themselves.”

