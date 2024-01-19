One of Leeds United's key promotion rivals have agreed a deal for an Italian international - on one condition.

Leeds United's promotion rivals Leicester City have agreed a deal to sign an Italian international from Inter Milan - but on one condition.

Leicester hold a seven-point lead at the top of the Championship table and Sky Sport Italia are reporting that the Foxes have now reached an agreement with Inter Milan to sign Italian international midfielder Stefano Sensi.

However, Leicester must reportedly sell another player before they can welcome the 28-year-old who spent last season on loan at Monza. Sensi's contract at Inter expires next summer and the Foxes will reportedly pay around 2m euros for a player capped nine times for Italy, scoring three goals.

Sensi has featured just four times for Inter so far this season.

Leicester face a top-of-the-table clash at home to Ipswich Town on Monday evening, ahead of which the Foxes have suffered an injury to a key player.

Star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a doubt for the contest due to the knock that he suffered in winning Leicester's penalty in last weekend's 3-1 defeat at Coventry City. Jamie Vardy, though, has recovered from his recent setback and could be involved against the second-placed Tractor Boys.

"Jamie is back," said boss Enzo Maresca at Thursday's pre-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official website. "He’s full training now with us so it’s better.