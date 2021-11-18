Leeds signed off for the latest international break with a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road, a game for which Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt were all out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have since had two weeks off and this is how we can see Leeds starting out against Tottenham in Spurs boss Antonio Conte's first home league game in charge.

United are approaching the weekend sat 15th in the Premier League table, three points clear of the dropzone.

Spurs are five points better off in ninth.

1. GK - Illan Meslier United's undisputed no 1 'keeper has now kept four clean sheets in a row for France's under-21s following his latest work during the international break. A cert to start in goal. Photo Sales

2. CB - Liam Cooper United's captain is heading to the World Cup qualifying play-offs with Scotland and looks certain to start against Spurs, probably in a back three given that Tottenham will surely line up with both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in their front line. Photo Sales

3. CB - Diego Llorente Llorente has helped Spain qualify for the World Cup and the centre-back looks another certain starter against Spurs, the formation the only question mark. And which kit? Photo Sales

4. CB - Pascal Struijk Luke Ayling is likely nearing a return from a knee injury but if it is three at the back then Pascal Struijk looks set to be the third member of the centre back axis. Photo Sales