Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa still has his fair share of injuries to contend with and the Leeds boss provided his latest team news at Friday morning's pre-match press conference.

What is certain is that Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch are all still out.

Leeds left it late to bag a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves in their most recent league assignment last Saturday as bottom of the table Norwich were thumped 7-0 at Chelsea.

The newly-promoted Canaries have amassed just two points from nine games played and sit five points and three places behind fourth-bottom Leeds.

After Bielsa provided the latest news on the injuries front, this is how we expect Leeds to line up in Sunday's 2pm kick-off at Carrow Road.

1. GK - Illan Meslier No other 'keeper in the Premier League has faced more shots and the Frenchman is United's undisputed no 1.

2. RB - Jamie Shackleton Missed Tuesday's cup clash at Arsenal but Bielsa says Shackleton is likely to be back available. Luke Ayling remains out injured meaning it's either Shackleton or rapidly rising star Cody Drameh at right back, fresh from a fine debut at the Emirates. Could be a close call.

3. CB - Liam Cooper United's captain replaced Diego Llorente in the 59th minute at the Emirates and a poor header back to Meslier led to Arsenal's second goal but Cooper was solid against Wolves and will surely start. Pascal Struijk is the alternative.

4. CB - Diego Llorente The Spanish international lined up next to Struijk at the Emirates and produced an excellent first-half display before being taken off for Cooper just before the hour. Looks a class act when fit, offering a lovely range of passing, and has to start.