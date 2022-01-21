Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been dealing with a whole host of injuries of late but the Whites are approaching the contest following back-to-back league wins, the 3-1 success at home to Burnley over new year followed by last weekend's fine 3-2 triumph at West Ham United.

Pascal Struijk returned from a foot injury to start at the London Stadium but Bielsa had nine players injured for the contest plus Diego Llorente suspended.

Leeds then lost both Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw to muscular injuries just after the 20-minute marker.

Young duo Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate were brought on as replacements and Bielsa then introduced record signing Rodrigo after the break, the Spaniard re-appearing following a six-week lay off due to bilateral heel pain.

Bielsa then revealed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that he would probably be able to welcome back both Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts from injury into his squad for this weekend's clash against the Magpies, in addition to the returning Rodrigo.

Llorente is also back available after serving a one-match ban - in effect giving Bielsa a quadruple team news boost in addition to the returns of Rodrigo, Gelhardt and Roberts.

However, United's head coach has also revealed that Patrick Bamford has a new injury - an issue at the bottom of the foot - and the Whites no 9 joins Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Sam Greenwood and Charlie Cresswell on the sidelines.

Firpo and Forshaw are also injured whilst Stuart McKinstry and Archie Gray picked up knocks playing for United's under-23s on Monday night.

Crysencio Summerville had also recently hurt his clavicle.

Leeds would put themselves 13 points clear of the Magpies with a victory and this is how the Whites might end up lining up.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The impressive young Frenchman is the only Whites player to have played every single minute of every game in league and cup so far this season. A huge talent. Photo Sales

2. RB - Stuart Dallas Given the absentees, the versatile reigning Whites player of the year could be set for another shift at right back. Photo Sales

3. CB - Diego Llorente The Spanish international is back from suspension and looks certain to resume his place in the middle of the Whites back four. But who partners him? Photo Sales

4. CB - Luke Ayling Ayling partnered the returning Pascal Struijk in last weekend's win at West Ham but Struijk might well move over to the left back role in the absence of Firpo. Photo Sales