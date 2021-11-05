Leeds United's predicted line-up for Leicester City clash with Whites trio definitely out

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa held his pre-match press conference on Friday morning and revealed that Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee) and Robin Koch (hip) were all still injured.

Bielsa said he would know mow about the condition of both Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo in the run up to Sunday's fixture which will see the Whites and Foxes lock horns in a 2pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Shackleton was forced off injured midway through the second half of last weekend's 2-1 victory at Norwich City, a game Firpo missed having played 30 minutes for United's under-23s on the Friday evening on his comeback from a muscular injury.

After Bielsa provided his latest team news, this is how we think Leeds will line up as Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester side head for Elland Road.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The 21-year-old Frenchman is Leeds United's undisputed no 1 who had faced the most shots of any 'keeper in the division this term approaching this weekend's games, Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel in second.

2. CB - Liam Cooper Leicester have played two upfront of late and there must be every chance of Jamie Vardy partnering Kelechi Iheanacho up top. That would mean a Leeds back three which basically picks itself with Robin Koch injured although Charlie Cresswell is waiting in reserve.

3. CB - Pascal Struijk It's very easy to forget that Struijk is still only 22 years old and he is very much the future of United's defence but also the present. All set for another start as part of a back three, especially with doubts about left back Junior Firpo's fitness at present.

4. CB - Diego Llorente Llorente has been overlooked for a place in Luis Enrique's latest Spain squad which is somewhat surprising given his recent excellent form but that will likely only fuel the fire for the 28-year-old centre-back who boasts some superb passing skills.