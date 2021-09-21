Leeds United's predicted line-up for Carabao Cup clash at Fulham with full Whites debut expected

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has several injuries to contend with, and Leeds will be back to league action just four days later with the visit of eighth-placed West Ham United to Elland Road in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season and sit fourth bottom on three points after four games played.

A place in the Carabao Cup last 16 awaits the winners of tonight's third round tie at Craven Cottage and this is how we think Leeds will line up.

1. GK - Illan Meslier It's still early days for United's new no 2 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson at Leeds and Meslier looks set to start in goal. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images. Photo Sales

2. RB - Cody Drameh Luke Ayling went off injured in the closing stages of Friday's draw at Newcastle and exciting 19-year-old right back Drameh could be set for a Whites debut against his former side. Jamie Shackleton is an obvious alternative, as is the versatile Stuart Dallas. Photo Sales

3. CB - Liam Cooper Centre-backs Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and now Luke Ayling are carrying injuries whilst Pascal Struijk is suspended which probably means no night off for United's captain at the heart of the Whites defence. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images. Photo Sales

4. CB - Charlie Cresswell Bielsa could opt to play Kalvin Phillips as a centre-back but this looks the perfect time to hand 19-year-old Cresswell his second Whites start, one year on from lining up against Hull City in the EFL Cup last September. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images. Photo Sales