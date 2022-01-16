United's Argentine head coach was without the services of nine injured players for last Sunday's FA Cup clash against the Irons, Patrick Bamford finding himself back on the sidelines due to picking up an injury below his hip in training.

That meant Bielsa was without his four main striker options, Bamford out along with Joe Gelhardt (ankle), Rodrigo (heel) and Tyler Roberts (muscle).

Young Sam Greenwood started upfront against the Hammers but was then added to the extensive list after picking up an injury against the Irons.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Pascal Struijk (foot), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) and Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) were also missing and Leeds then lost the services of Junior Firpo in the contest following a collision of heads with keeper Illan Meslier.

Firpo revealed after the game that he had felt a bit dizzy and was later feeling fine after completing concussion protocols.

In addition to the huge amount of injuries, United's Spanish international defender Diego Llorente is suspended for this weekend's league rematch against the Irons having picked up five bookings, in addition to Roberts who is also banned but injured anyway.

That means there are doubts about 12 players - though Bamford, Struijk and Rodrigo were close to returning.

Here is the Yorkshire Evening Post's predicted XI vs West Ham

Illan Meslier - GK

The star young Frenchman is the only Leeds player to have played every single minute of every league and cup game so far this season and eventually seemed fine after colliding with Junior Firpo last weekend. So important that he stays fit.

Luke Ayling - RWB

Could be required in the middle should Pascal Struijk not make it. Bielsa was upbeat about his involvement so it could be right-back for the stand-in skipper, his more natural home.

Robin Koch - CB

Has shifted around since returning from a lengthy injury lay-off. His return has been timely and it could be another partner alongside him with Diego Llorente suspended.

Pascal Struijk - CB

Would provide a huge boost at the back with so many injuries at the moment. His heel problem has been a nuisance but Leeds will have their fingers crossed he is fit enough to start.

Junior Firpo - LWB

Firpo was eventually taken off against the Hammers after clashing his head against Illan Meslier. He confirmed himself he would be back and available after completing concussion protocols.

Adam Forshaw - CDM

A revelation since returning from injury, Forshaw was on the bench last weekend but there's no chance of that this time and he is vital in midfield with Kalvin Phillips out and given the recent injuries to Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton too.

Stuart Dallas - CM

Could be in midfield or could be at right-back. Wherever he plays you know you'll get a solid return.

Mateusz Klich - AM

Klich played the full match last weekend and is being kept busy of late but what's new? Now coming up against the Hammers in the league, the Pole looks set for another start in the middle of the park/the no 10 role.

Raphinha - RW

It didn't really happen for 'Rapha' after being brought on during the interval of the FA Cup tie but he and Leeds will hope it is a different story this time around and the star Brazilian is crucial to United's attacking threat.

Dan James - LW

Fingers, toes and everything else crossed Patrick Bamford is able to start the game. James, otherwise, may have to move into the middle which would see Jack Harrison line-up here on the flank.

Patrick Bamford - ST