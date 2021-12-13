The Whites travel to take on Pep Guardiola's reigning English champions in midweek action.

City sit top of the pile heading into the festive period with a one point advantage over Liverpool after 16 games following Saturday's victory over Wolves on home soil.

Leeds, meanwhile, are 15th in the standings following a late defeat at third-placed Chelsea in the capital.

Bielsa is unable to welcome back any of his squad for the top flight encounter. Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford remain out with hamstring problems.

Robin Koch has returned to training but isn't available following his absence since August while Pascal Struijk (foot) and Rodrigo (heel) continue to recover in the treatment room.

"No new injuries from the last game, no new players returning and I can't clarify anything on Kalvin at the moment," said Bielsa during his pre-match press conference.

"At the moment I have no precise news over his hamstring over his shoulder."

Joe Gelhardt' s impact from the bench after scoring at Chelsea with his first touch is likely to be the dominating decision for Bielsa.

Leeds began the game at Stamford Bridge with two wide forwards in Raphinha and Dan James rather than a central focal point leading the line.

Here, we take a look at how the Whites could shape up against Guardiola's side...

1. Meslier - GK Next question... he's the number one.

2. Dallas - RWB Play him wherever is required and he'll do a job. Him and Meslier combined to gift Chelsea a leveller but they both shook it off.

3. Ayling - CB Thrown straight in at the deep end after his return from injury. He'll be required to play in the middle again with Cooper and Struijk out.

4. Llorente - CB A good run in the side and some good form. Leeds will need those forward balls out of defence.