The Whites have been hit by another spate of injuries ahead of this weekend's trip to the capital to take on the Blues.

Full-back Luke Ayling and striker Patrick Bamford made a long-awaited return to the squad for last weekend's 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road.

However, Bamford has now suffered a hamstring problem which accompanies both Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper who both hobbled off against the Bees with the same issue.

No timeframe has been put on any of those injuries but the latter two are expected to be out for an extended period.

Attacker Rodrigo has also been sidelined in recent days in an attempt to rest a heel issue - medical staff at Thorp Arch have recommended immediate rest in a bid to solve the problem.

Robin Koch, who has been recovering from a long-term hip and pelvic issue, will return to training this weekend after being ill for the last week and is also not expected to feature.

"Things happen to us, but these things also happen to our opponents," Bielsa said of the recent injury problems in LS11.

"We’ll not find the difficulties a justification, not because it’s a method, but because I feel that way. To say that the difficulties mean that their performance decreases, from my point of view that is just choosing the easiest path."

Chelsea have opted for a one-man forward line this term under Thomas Tuchel which should see Leeds settle into a 4-1-4-1 formation at Stamford Bridge.

Here, we take a look at how the Whites could line-up in London amid more injury woes...

1. Meslier - GK Bielsa's number one. Arguably player of the season so far.

2. Ayling - RWB Made his long-awaited return last week. Will hope to shake some of the rust off, Leeds are going to need him over the festive period.

3. Llorente - CB Good to see him get a strong run of games after injury issues previously. United will need him to keep picking out those forward balls. They can be cutting for the opposition.

4. Struijk - CB Missed out due to a hip injury last week but you'd have no issues in him stepping into defence. Should Cooper be out until the new year, he could make that spot his own.