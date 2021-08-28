The Whites make the short trip over the Pennines to Turf Moor this weekend in the top flight.

United earned a thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton last week and on Tuesday secured passage through into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at Elland Road.

Bielsa made six changes for the visit of the League One outfit to LS11 but should revert to his first choice starting eleven against the Clarets on Sunday.

Defender Diego Llorente is back up to full fitness after completing 45 minutes in midweek which means the Argentine boss now has everyone in his squad fit barring Robin Koch (pelvis).

"It's a very difficult to team to face because they have a very clear and stabilised manner in which they play and normally to overcome them is difficult," Bielsa said ahead of kick-off of this weekend's opponents.

Opposition boss Sean Dyche, meanwhile, is waiting on the fitness of forward Matej Vydra and midfielder Ashley Westwood for the visit of the Whites.

Here, the YEP predicts the line-up Leeds may opt for against Burnley this weekend as United return to Premier League action ahead of the upcoming international break...

1. Meslier - GK Bielsa's number one.

2. Ayling - RB A good start to the season from Bill. Celebrated his 30th birthday this week. Another screamer as a present?

3. Llorente - CB Bielsa says he's ready after a comeback against Crewe in midweek. Potentially the one change from Everton, with Diego coming in for Pascal Struijk.

4. Cooper - CB Club captain and usually starts whenever fit. May have a battle on his hands should Llorente prove his fitness and Struijk continues to push on.