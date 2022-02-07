The Whites are starting to see the club's injury crisis ease somewhat following a three-week break from games.

Marcelo Bielsa revealed during his pre-match press conference that Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper had returned to training in recent days at Thorp Arch.

Adam Forshaw, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell are back available while Junior Firpo is nearing full fitness after a hamstring issue.

"Cooper and Phillips are in the final stages of their recovery from their operations," Bielsa said on Monday ahead of the trip to Villa Park.

"Firpo is in the final stage of his recovery and he will be available next weekend, or the following one. And Bamford hasn’t improved. He continues with the problem with the bottom of his foot and hasn’t started jogging, so his situation continues the same way."

He later added: "Shackleton, Forshaw and Cresswell are all healthy now. The four players that we still don’t count on are: Firpo, who should be available for this weekend, probably because his injury involved his tendon, we may be cautious with his return.

"Phillips and Cooper who, by the beginning of March, should be fully recovered.

"And Bamford, who has an injury where we cannot predict when he will return because it depends on the pain going away so that he can start jogging again.

"Since the injury started, the pain hasn’t gone away. Of course, he is going through the necessary demanding treatments for the injury that he has."

Here, we take a look at how Leeds could line-up against Steven Gerrard's men on Wednesday night...

Meslier - GK Bielsa's number one. No debate here.

Ayling - RWB United's stand-in skipper has been in good form since he returned around the new year. Should keep the armband as Cooper steps up his recovery.

Llorente - CB Another chance for more minutes in a partnership alongside Pascal Struijk, you'd think.

Struijk - CB The hype is real. Has been as solid as anyone in central defence since his emergence. A chance to get a run in the team.