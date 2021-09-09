The Whites welcome Jurgen Klopp's Reds to Elland Road for a Super Sunday clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras following the September international break.

Leeds have had a number of players in action for their countries - Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Tyler Roberts and Daniel James among them - in the last week at senior level.

Stuart Dallas missed out with Northern Ireland due personal reasons.

United winger Raphinha was also called up for a first appearance with Brazil - though the 24-year-old didn't travel home along with eight other Brazilians from England after not being released for international duty amid the Covid pandemic and current quarantine rules.

Brazil's FA have now lodged a formal complaint to FIFA which if applied - as expected - would see Raphinha and three Liverpool players banned from playing in LS11 this weekend. The Reds, though, believe there is no basis for a suspension of their players.

Following the arrival of Daniel James, United could hand the Welsh winger a swift debut but with only one or two training sessions at Thorp Arch ahead of the game it seems unlikely he would be thrown in immediately amid the ongoing dispute.

So, if Raphinha is indeed absent, how could Leeds start the clash in West Yorkshire this weekend? Ahead of any official team news from Bielsa, we have picked out our line-up...

Meslier - GK Bielsa's number one. Will be looking to put a bit of a moment for France's Under-21s behind him this weekend.

Ayling - RWB A man who has become undroppable at right-back. His versatility to play in a back three is a huge boost, too.

Llorente - CB It's a toss of a coin between whether this spot goes to Pascal Struijk or Diego Llorente. Both have been impressive when called upon.

Cooper - CB Club captain and usually starts if fit. May have a battle on his hands soon, though. Struijk is pushing hard.