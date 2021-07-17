Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

The Whites senior squad are now all back in training following the summer break amid preparations for the Premier League season.

There is just one absentee left following Kalvin Phillips' exploits with England at the European Championships.

The Yorkshire Pirlo, as he is affectionately known, helped the Three Lions reach the final of Euro 2020.

Phillips has been given some time off before returning to Thorp Arch to link up with his team-mates.

Bielsa's squad will kick-off their competitive pre-season action in 10 days time with a trip to face Guiseley at Nethermoor Park.

A day later United will travel to Blackburn Rovers before a clash with Fleetwood Town two days after that.

Leeds have now announced further friendlies with Real Betis and Ajax to round off their preparations as things stand.

Here we run through the pre-season fixtures and key dates for August in full:

Tuesday, July 27 (first pre-season friendly) - Guiseley vs Leeds United Nethermoor Park (7.30pm)

Wednesday, July 28 (second friendly) - Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United, Ewood Park (7.30pm)

Friday, July 30 (third friendly) - Fleetwood Town vs Leeds United, Highbury Stadium (7pm)

Saturday, July 31 (fourth friendly) - Real Betis v Leeds United, Loughborough University (12.30pm)

Wednesday, August 4 (fifth friendly) - Ajax v Leeds United, Johan Cruyff Arena (7.15pm)

Friday, August 13 (new Premier League season starts) - Brentford v Arsenal (8pm)

Saturday, August 14 (Premier League season opener)- Manchester United v Leeds United, Old Trafford (12.30pm)

Saturday, August 21 (first home game) - Leeds United v Everton, Elland Road (3pm)

Tuesday, August 24 or Wednesday, August 25 (likely Carabao Cup game date) - Second round ties commence week beginning Monday, August 23. Leeds enter in second round.

Sunday, August 29 - Burnley v Leeds United, Turf Moor (2pm)